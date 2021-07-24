Dollface: Season Two; Lilly Singh and Three More Join Hulu Comedy Series

Dollface is adding four to its cast for season two. Lilly Singh, Jayson Blair, Luke Cook, and Corrine Foxx are joining the cast of the Hulu comedy series about female friendship which stars Kat Dennings.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Singh will play “Liv, a queer bar owner with a confident sense of humor, who explores both a relationship and a business venture with Stella (Shay Mitchell).”

As for Blair, Variety revealed that he will play “Liam, a new love interest for Izzy (Esther Povitsky), who, for the Dollface uninitiated, is a friend and co-worker of Dennings’ main character Jules.”

A Deadline report revealed that Foxx will play “Ruby, the enigmatic daughter of a music industry mogul who reappears from the girls’ past and strikes up a whirlwind friendship with Madison (Brenda Song).” Another Deadline report noted Cook’s casting but offered no details.

Episodes for season two are now being filmed in Los Angeles. Hulu will announce the season two premiere date at some point in the future.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Dollface? Do you plan to watch season two once it arrives on Hulu?