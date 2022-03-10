Domino Masters: Season One Viewer Votes

Which team can put together the most intricate creation on the first season of the Domino Masters TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Domino Masters is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Domino Masters here.

A FOX reality competition series, the Domino Masters TV show is hosted by Eric Stonestreet with Steve Price, Danica McKellar, and Vernon Davis serving as judges. The series features teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in a domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. Sixteen skilled teams compete against each other in ambitious domino-building challenges with the goal of being crowned the country’s most talented domino topplers. In each episode, teams are given a bold theme and custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples. The pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running. Throughout the competition, the host and judges encourage the domino aficionados, introduce challenges and watch as the creations are put to the test during nail-biting topples narrated by Topple Announcer Joe Buck. The competing trios who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy, and the grand title of Domino Masters.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Domino Masters TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Domino Masters should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?