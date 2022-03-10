Domino Masters: Season One Ratings

Toppling dominos has been around for generations but it seems to have become more popular than ever before these days. However, does it make for good television? Will FOX viewers watch Domino Masters and keep coming back for more? Will the show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, the Domino Masters TV show is hosted by Eric Stonestreet with Steve Price, Danica McKellar, and Vernon Davis serving as judges. The series features teams of domino enthusiasts facing off in a domino toppling and chain reaction tournament. Sixteen skilled teams compete against each other in ambitious domino-building challenges with the goal of being crowned the country’s most talented domino topplers. In each episode, teams are given a bold theme and custom elements to incorporate into their Rube Goldberg-style topples. The pressure is on as one wrong move could set off a chain reaction that knocks them out of the running. Throughout the competition, the host and judges encourage the domino aficionados, introduce challenges and watch as the creations are put to the test during nail-biting topples narrated by Topple Announcer Joe Buck. The competing trios who most impress the judges will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate trophy, and the grand title of Domino Masters.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



