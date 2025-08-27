Billy the Kid: Season Three Premiere Date and Trailer Released for Final Episodes of MGM+ Western

Billy the Kid has its return date. The final eight episodes of the Western series will start to arrive in September. MGM+ released a trailer teasing the end of the series.

Tom Blyth, Daniel Webber, Alex Roe, and Nuria Vega star in the series created by Michael Hirst, which follows the life of the outlaw Billy the Kid.

The following was revealed about season three:

“BILLY THE KID resumes following the end of the Lincoln County War, as both Billy the Kid and Sheriff Pat Garrett have important issues to resolve – there is a reckoning to come. Billy is still at large, and Garrett is out to capture him, dead or alive. And with a bounty on his head, Billy has the opportunity to quit New Mexico altogether and pursue a future with Dulcinea, the love of his life. But he has unfinished business with Garrett, who has betrayed him, and decides to stay. Meanwhile Jesse Evans, Billy’s longtime friend, rival, and enemy, also remains in Lincoln, searching for a newfound purpose and perhaps atonement for his sins. As the saga comes to a close, Billy will fight like hell to try to finally find the justice that has long eluded him, even if it means he’ll die trying.”

The series returns on September 28th.

