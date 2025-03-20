The Westies: MGM+ Orders Crime Drama Series from Godfather of Harlem Co-Creator

The Westies is headed to MGM+. The cable network has ordered the latest crime drama from the man behind Godfather of Harlem, Chris Brancato. Eight episodes have been ordered for the series, which will go back to 1980s New York City to show the Irish gang family of the same name.

MGM+ shared the following about the upcoming series:

“The Westies is a gritty and kinetic crime drama centering on New York City’s infamously violent Irish gang of the same name. The series is set in the early 1980s when the construction of the Jacob Javitz Convention Center on the Westies’ home turf in Hell’s Kitchen promises a financial windfall. Despite being outnumbered fifty-to-one by the Five Families of the Italian Mafia, the Westies’ legendary brutality and cunning have given them the leverage necessary to share the spoils through a fragile détente. But internal conflict between the brash younger generation and the old-school leadership threatens to set a match to this powder keg, which will sweep the Westies into the FBI’s ever-deepening investigation into the Italian mafia. “We are thrilled to bring our viewers another provocative, exciting crime drama from the incomparable vision of Chris Brancato,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “Chris is a gifted showrunner who builds his stories around compelling characters operating in dangerous worlds about to explode. The Westies is him at his best, and we can’t wait to bring it to our MGM+ audience.” “The Westies has been a passion project of mine, and I can’t wait to bring it to life,” said Brancato. “This is a story about ambition, loyalty, and power, set against the backdrop of 1980s New York. I’m grateful to be working again alongside my collaborators Michael Panes and most especially with Michael Wright and the entire MGM+ team.”

Additional details and the premiere date for this new series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new MGM+ series?