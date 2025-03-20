Black Snow: Season Two Premiere Date and Teaser for Crime Drama Released by AMC+

Black Snow has its return date set. The crime drama will premiere its second season next month on AMC+. The streaming service released a trailer teasing what’s next for the series. Six episodes have been produced for season two.

Travis Fimmel stars in the crime drama as Detective Cormack, who will investigate two cases of missing persons this season. Jana McKinnon, Megan Smart, Alana Mansour, Dan Spielman, Victoria Haralabidou, and Kat Stewart have joined the cast for season two.

AMC+ shared the following about Black Snow’s return:

“In season two, Fimmel reprises his role as Detective Cormack as he tackles two separate missing persons cases. One is professional, as he investigates the disappearance of Zoe Jacobs (McKinnon), from her own 21st birthday party in 2003. And the other is personal, as Cormack searches desperately for his own younger brother, who went missing when they were children. New season two cast members joining Fimmel include McKinnon, Megan Smart (Class of ’07), Alana Mansour (Erotic Stories), Dan Spielman (The Newsreader), Victoria Haralabidou (The Tourist) and Kat Stewart (Offspring). Filmed in Queensland, Australia and set in the Glasshouse Mountains, Black Snow is produced by Goalpost Pictures and the new season of the AMC+ Original Series is produced in association with Stan and All3Media International with financial support from Screen Queensland, Screen NSW and City of Gold Coast.”

The series returns with the first two episodes on April 24th. The trailer is below.

What do you think? Have you watched this series? Do you plan to watch season two?