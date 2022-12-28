Happy Valley: Season Three Trailer Teases Final Episodes of BBC and AMC+ Series

Happy Valley is returning to BBC on January 1st, and viewers are now getting a look at the third and final season with the release of a new trailer. In the United States, the crime drama airs on AMC+ but a premiere date has not yet been announced. Six episodes will finish the series.

Starring Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobhan Finneran, and Rhys Connah, the season will follow Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Lancashire) as she heads near retirement. Per Radio Times, she will also come face to face with her daughter’s rapist (Norton).

The following was revealed about the plot of season three in a press release.

When Catherine discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim in a drained reservoir it sparks a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to Tommy Lee Royce. Her grandson Ryan is now sixteen and still living with Catherine, but he has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with the man Catherine refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

Check out the trailer for Happy Valley season three below.

What do you think? Will you be sad to see this crime drama series end? Are you planning to watch the final season of Happy Valley?