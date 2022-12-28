Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars: CW Sets New 2023 Return Date, Whose Line Delayed

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars has a new return date. The series will return to The CW on January 20th following the return of Penn & Teller: Fool Us. The return of Whose Line Is It Anyway has also been delayed, but a return date has not been set for that series. In the competition series, viewers as two celebrities train with Criss Angel each week before performing what they have learned in front of Angel, Loni Love, and Lance Burton.

The CW revealed more about the delay in a press release.

“The CW Network announced today a new midseason return date for the alternative competition series CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS, now returning Friday, January 20 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) following the midseason premiere of PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). Previously announced new episodes of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? will return at a later date. In each episode of CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS, two celebrities train with Criss and learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances. The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic which they perform in front of a panel of three judges: “the number one magician on the planet” (Las Vegas Sun), Criss Angel (“Criss Angel MINDFREAK,” “AMYSTIKA,” “RAW”), Emmy(R) Award-winning comedian Loni Love (“E! News”) and master magician Lance Burton. In each episode, the highest-scoring celebrity will win the coveted Golden Wand. The series is filmed on the AMYSTIKA stage in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino Las Vegas, with acclaimed comedian and actor Eddie Griffin (“Undercover Brother,” “A Star is Born”) serving as host. Produced by Criss Angel Studios, CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS is executive produced by Criss Angel, Dave Baram, Erich Recker and co-executive produced by Peter Hebri.”

