Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars: Season One Ratings

Masters of Illusion and Penn & Teller: Fool Us are two of The CW’s longest-running television series. Is there room for another magic series on the schedule? Will Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A competition reality series, the Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars TV show is hosted by Eddie Griffin and is judged by Criss, Loni Love, and Lance Burton. In each episode, two celebrities train with professional magicians and compete to create a show-stopping series of magic performances. The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic, which they perform in front of a team of judges. Only the highest-scoring celebrities will be invited back for the season finale, where they will compete for the golden wand. Guests include Tara Lipinski, Randy Couture, Brec Bassinger, Matt Walsh, Donnie Osmond, Debbie Gibson, Corbin Bleu, Miles Brown, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Omarion, Lolo Jones, Frankie Muniz, Ginuwine, Flavor Flav, Johnny Weir, and Jeff Timmons.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/24 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Magic with the Stars TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?