The Flash: Season Nine; CW Showrunner Was Hoping to Make It to Season 10 and 200 Episodes

The Flash returned for its ninth and final season last week, but the man in charge of the series, Eric Wallace, had hoped for a 10th season and episode 200. The CW had different plans though, and viewers will only see 12 more episodes before the series ends.

Wallace said the following about his plans for the end of The Flash, per Deadline:

“Back at the end of Season 8, before we knew this was going to be our final season, the hope was still to have a Season 9 and a 10 and get to 200 episodes. I had a master plan for those two seasons. Then we found out not only would this be the final season, but that it also would be a shorter season of 13 episodes, not 22. That really put something into motion and changed a lot of things about how we could really approach the story. The idea was bringing as many Arrowverse folks as we could. Sadly, we’ve got to tell the end of the Flash Family saga, and we can barely do that in 13 episodes. So unfortunately, it’s not going to be so Arrow-centric. Although we do have a lot of guest stars, it’s gonna be very Flash-centric. That’s the important thing, to really honor Barry and Iris. Coincidentally, related to that, is the plans that I had for episode 200, should we have gotten there. Now, that’s become our series finale. So, we are still getting to tell that very emotional, very special epic tale. It’s just a series finale.”

Starring Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, and Jon Cor, The CW series follows Barry Allen (Gustin) and his team to keep Central City safe. Viewers will see a number of guest stars appear on the series before it ends – including Stephen Amell (Arrow) and more.

What do you think? Did you want another season of The Flash on The CW?