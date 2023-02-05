The Flash: Season Nine; Three More Actors Returning for Final Episodes of CW Series

The Flash returns for its ninth and final season next Wednesday, and three more familiar faces will appear on the final episodes of the superhero series. Viewers see more of Rick Cosnett, Matt Letscher, and Jessica Parker Kennedy (above, right) before the Arrowverse series ends.

Starring Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight, viewers will also see Stephen Amell back as Oliver Queen and more before The CW series ends.

Eric Wallace, showrunner of The Flash, said the following about the three returns, per Entertainment Weekly:

“We’re so excited to have Rick join us once more as we put together our final batch of emotional and thrilling episodes. It’s especially wonderful as Rick was an integral part of the show’s inaugural season. So having him return to help us conclude our show’s incredible nine-year run was more than a privilege. It was a no-brainer.” Having the incredibly gracious and talented Matt Letscher return for our final season was something we couldn’t resist. So, we created a very special story for him, one we’ve been excited to tell for a while, but couldn’t until now. The result is a wild and bittersweet episode we hope fans — both old and new — will love. The Flash has always been a show about the importance of family. So having the incredible Jessica Parker Kennedy back as fan-favorite speedster XS was always in the cards. As the daughter of Barry and Iris, Jessica’s already made an unforgettable mark on our show’s history. And with her latest season 9 adventure, Jessica’s taking her incredible portrayal of Nora West-Allen to even greater heights in a way the audience has never seen before.”

The Flash returns on February 8th.

What do you think? Are you excited to see these familiar faces back on The Flash before it ends?