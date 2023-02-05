Menu

Saturday TV Ratings: World’s Funniest Animals, Dateline NBC, NCAA Basketball, MMA 290, NBA Basketball

World's Funniest Animals TV show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Saturday, February 4, 2023 ratingsNew Episodes: World’s Funniest Animals.   Sports: NBA Countdown, NBA Basketball: Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors, Bellator MMA 290: Bader vs. Fedor 2 – Prelims, and College Basketball: Villanova at Creighton.  Reruns: FBI, Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars, World Funniest’s Animals, The Wall, Dateline NBC, and Saturday Night Live.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

