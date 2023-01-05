The Flash: Stephen Amell (Arrow) Returning for Final Season of The CW Series

It was recently revealed that David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy would be reprising their Arrowverse roles for the final season of The Flash. Now, Stephen Amell has confirmed that he will be returning to play Oliver Queen in the superhero series, despite the character having died — twice.

Starring Grant Gustin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight, The Flash follows the adventures of crime scene investigator Barry Allen (Gustin) after he gains super-speed in an accident. With the help of a special team, he fights criminals as a costumed superhero. Jesse L. Martin will recur in the final season.

It seems appropriate that Amell would return to his Arrow role since The Flash is a spin-off of that series. The actor teased and then confirmed his return on Twitter:

Of course I’m coming back. pic.twitter.com/T3uwq89JYW — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 4, 2023

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen. After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash,” said Flash executive producer Eric Wallace. “The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills and tears.”

The ninth and final season of The Flash kicks off on Wednesday, February 8th, and Amell will appear in the ninth of 13 final episodes. It’s not yet known how the writers will handle the late Oliver Queen’s reappearance.

What do you think? Are you glad to hear that Amell is returning to The Flash for one of the final episodes?

