Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: Janaury 4, 2023 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Remi Adeleke (trainers)

TV show description:

A reality competition series, the Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test TV show is based on a British format.

In the series, 16 household names are dropped in the desert, with each intent on surviving some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process.

The contestants quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam – as they try to survive demanding training exercises. They are led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox, and Remi Adeleke, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

In this game, there are no votes and no eliminations — just survival. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS.

It’s the ultimate test of the participant’s physical, mental, and emotional resilience – revealing their deepest and truest character.

