neXt: Cancelled by FOX, No Season Two Thriller TV Series

The battle for humanity’s survival is ending earlier than hoped The FOX network has cancelled the neXt TV series so there won’t be a second season, a victim of low ratings and COVID-19.

An action-thriller series, the neXt TV show stars John Slattery, Elizabeth Cappuccino, Jason Butler Harner, Fernanda Andrade, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Michael Mosley, Evan Whitten, and Gerardo Celasco. The story revolves around Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc (Slattery) who built a fortune and his legacy on his world-changing innovations.

After discovering that one of his own creations — a powerful artificial intelligence called “neXt” — might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother (Harner). When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar (Andrade) and her unique and talented team. Now, they are the only ones standing in the way of a potential global catastrophe, fighting an emergent superintelligence that will deploy the immense knowledge it has gleaned from the data all around us to recruit allies, turn people against each other, and eliminate obstacles to its own survival and growth.

The first season of neXt averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.67 million viewers. Just three episodes have aired thus far but it’s the network’s lowest-rated show out of the 10 current series.

Variety reports that FOX plans to air the remaining seven installments of the season. The network also cancelled the low-rated Filthy Rich series today. Both were reportedly cancelled thanks to low ratings and rising production costs due to COVID-19.

