Vulture Watch

Does this team stand a chance? Has the neXt TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of neXt, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the neXt TV show stars John Slattery, Elizabeth Cappuccino, Jason Butler Harner, Fernanda Andrade, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Michael Mosley, Evan Whitten, and Gerardo Celasco. The story revolves around Silicon Valley pioneer Paul LeBlanc (Slattery) who built a fortune and his legacy on his world-changing innovations. After discovering that one of his own creations — a powerful artificial intelligence called “neXt” — might spell doom for humankind, Paul tried to shutter the project, only to be kicked out of the company by his own brother (Harner). When a series of unsettling tech mishaps points to a potential worldwide crisis, LeBlanc joins forces with Special Agent Shea Salazar (Andrade) and her unique and talented team. Now, they are the only ones standing in the way of a potential global catastrophe, fighting an emergent superintelligence that will deploy the immense knowledge it has gleaned from the data all around us to recruit allies, turn people against each other, and eliminate obstacles to its own survival and growth



Season One Ratings

The first season of neXt averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.80 million viewers. Find out how neXt stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 8, 2020, neXt has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew neXt for season two? The network needs to establish new drama series and it seems like this one might fit the bill. For now, I think it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on neXt cancellation or renewal news.



neXt Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow neXt‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other network TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the neXt TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?