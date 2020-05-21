Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Ultimate Tag TV show is co-hosted by NFL siblings JJ Watt, TJ Watt, and Derek Watt. It’s based on the classic playground game of chase. Everyday citizens compete in the game and must vault, dodge, tumble and dive over various epic, three-dimensional moving courses. Their one simple goal is to not get caught. As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each game. Chasing the contestants every step of the way are a variety of resident “professional” Taggers, larger-than-life characters who have a range of jaw-dropping athletic skills. These Taggers are intermittently released into the course, and only the contestants who can outlast them the longest will secure their place in the championship game and a chance at a big cash prize.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Ultimate Tag averages a 1.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.34 million viewers. Find out how Ultimate Tag stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



As of May 21, 2020, Ultimate Tag has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Ultimate Tag for season two? The ratings got off to a positive start (thanks in part to having the Masked Singer finale as a lead-in), but we’ll have to see how the rest of the season progresses. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Ultimate Tag cancellation or renewal news.



What do you think? Do you hope the Ultimate Tag TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?