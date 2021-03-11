Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Game of Talents TV show is hosted by Wayne Brady. Based on a popular international format, the program is a hybrid of a large-scale variety show and an investigative game show. In each episode, two teams of contestants compete against each other as they attempt to figure out the surprising, mesmerizing – and sometimes bizarre – hidden talents of mystery performers. To make their guesses, the contestants must rely on their first impressions and a few clues. With more than $200,000 on the line, contestants try to spot those with unusual abilities like those of a fire dancer, spider wrangler, or a contortionist.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Game of Talents averages a 0.73 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.09 million viewers. Find out how Game of Talents stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 12, 2021, Game of Talents has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Game of Talents for season two? This new series has The Masked Singer, FOX’s highest-rated show, as a lead-in so I have no doubt that will help the ratings. I doubt Game of Talents will be a big hit but I’m leaning toward a renewal. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Game of Talents cancellation or renewal news.



