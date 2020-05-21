Network: FOX

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: May 20, 2020 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: JJ Watt, TJ Watt, and Derek Watt

TV show description:

A physical competition series, the Ultimate Tag TV show is based on the classic playground game of chase. Co-host JJ Watt is one of the executive producers.

Everyday citizens compete in the game and must vault, dodge, tumble and dive over various epic, three-dimensional moving courses. Their one simple goal is to not get caught. As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each game.

Chasing the contestants every step of the way are a variety of resident “professional” Taggers, larger-than-life characters who have a range of jaw-dropping athletic skills. These Taggers are intermittently released into the course, and only the contestants who can outlast them the longest will secure their place in the championship game and a chance at a big cash prize.

