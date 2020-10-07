Swamp Thing: Season One Ratings

Due to The CW’s regular shows being delayed by the pandemic, the smallest network has decided to license and air preexisting series. Swamp Thing originated on the DC Universe streaming service and was cancelled after one season. While airing episodes on The CW seems unlikely to spawn a second season renewal at this point, perhaps the characters’ story could continue in some way. After all, John Constantine (another DC Comics character) found new life on CW’s Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow after Constantine was cancelled by NBC. Could something like that happen again? Stay tuned.

A superhero-horror drama series, Swamp Thing stars Crystal Reed, Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Derek Mears, Henderson Wade, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Will Patton, Leonardo Nam, Kevin Durand, Jennifer Beals, and Ian Ziering. Based on DC Comics stories, the series centers on Dr. Abby Arcane (Reed) who returns to her Louisiana hometown, in order to investigate what is believed to be a lethal swamp-borne virus for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The swamp, it seems, is home to some frightening supernatural secrets. As they start to surface, no one is safe.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

