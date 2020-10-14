Does Abby Arcane have what it takes to get through the first season of the Swamp Thing TV show on DC Universe? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Swamp Thing is cancelled or renewed for season two. DCU and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the Swamp Thing season one episodes. We invite you to rate them for us here. *Status update below.

A DC Universe superhero drama, Swamp Thing stars Crystal Reed, Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Derek Mears, Henderson Wade, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Will Patton, Leonardo Nam, Kevin Durand, Jennifer Beals, and Ian Ziering. Based on the DC Comics, the superhero horror drama centers on Dr. Abby Arcane (Reed) who returns to her Louisiana hometown, in order to investigate what is believed to be a lethal swamp-borne virus for the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). The swamp, it seems, is home to some frightening supernatural secrets. As they start to surface, no one is safe.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Swamp Thing TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Should DC Universe cancel or renew Swamp Thing for a second season? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

*6/6/19 update: DC Universe has cancelled the Swamp Thing TV show.