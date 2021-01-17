Swamp Thing: Season Two? CW Boss on Character’s Possible Future

Swamp Thing just recently wrapped airing its season on The CW, and that has some viewers wondering if the network could bring back the show for a second season. The series previously aired on DC Universe where it was quickly cancelled. The CW aired the 10 episodes to fill in programming slots because of the pandemic.

Per Deadline, Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and CEO of The CW, revealed that the series did well on their digital platform CW Seed, but it will not be revived for a second season. However, fans could see the Swamp Thing character pop up elsewhere. A possibility of the character appearing on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (ala Constantine’s John Constantine) was teased.

He said the following:

“It’d be interesting to have Swamp Thing on Legends of Tomorrow, that would be a fun way to do it, but I’m not sure that would happen.”

The Swamp Thing series is based on DC Comics characters and revolves around a deadly swamp-bourne virus and a disgraced scientist’s return. The show stars Crystal Reed, Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Derek Mears, Henderson Wade, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Will Patton, Leonardo Nam, Kevin Durand, Jennifer Beals, and Ian Ziering.

What do you think? Did you watch the Swamp Thing TV show on The CW? Would you want to see the character return in some form on CW’s programming?