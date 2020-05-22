Vulture Watch

Airing on the FOX television network, Labor of Love takes viewers along on one woman’s unconventional journey toward potential love and motherhood. It is hosted by actress Kristin Davis. In the series, Kristy Katzmann is a 41-year old, smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all — except the one thing she wants the most. Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children. Kristy is matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated, and like-minded men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine. Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be are faced with challenges that put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. Some will be eliminated and then, after eight weeks, mother-to-be Kristy (with the help of Kristin as a sounding board), will decide if she has found the man with whom she’d like to settle down and start a family or, if she’d rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Labor of Love averages a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 890,000 viewers. Find out how Labor of Love stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of May 22, 2020, Labor of Love has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will FOX cancel or renew Labor of Love for season two? Personally, I think this concept might go a bit too far but, hey, we’re in a pandemic. The show is cheap to make and this is FOX so, who knows? I’ll watch the ratings and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Labor of Love cancellation or renewal news.



