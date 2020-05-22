Labor of Love: Season One Ratings

Dating TV series have been around for a long time but Labor of Love has a bit of a different twist. Will this one catch on and pull in big ratings for FOX or, will it turn viewers off? Will Labor of Love be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A dating series with a twist, Labor of Love takes viewers along on one woman’s unconventional journey toward potential love and motherhood. It is hosted by actress Kristin Davis. In the series, Kristy Katzmann is a 41-year old, smart, successful and beautiful career woman who seems to have it all — except the one thing she wants the most. Like so many women in America today, she is ready to have a child and start a family, but has yet to meet the potential father of her children. Kristy is matched with 15 sexy, sophisticated, and like-minded men, who are ready to let their paternal sides shine. Each week, the aspiring fathers-to-be are faced with challenges that put their parenting and partnership skills to the test. Some will be eliminated and then, after eight weeks, mother-to-be Kristy (with the help of Kristin as a sounding board), will decide if she has found the man with whom she’d like to settle down and start a family or, if she’d rather continue on the path to motherhood on her own.

What do you think? Do you like the Labor of Love TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a second season?