Deputy: Cancelled; No Season Two for Stephen Dorff FOX Series

It looks like its case closed for fans of the Deputy TV series. FOX has decided not to order a second season of the Thursday night TV show for the 2020-21 season.

A crime drama, Deputy stars Stephen Dorff as Bill Hollister, a fifth-generation lawman who is thrust into the role of Los Angeles County Sheriff after the elected sheriff dies. The show’s cast also includes Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses.

The first season of Deputy averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.67 million viewers. Deputy had a mediocre start in the ratings when it launched in January but the ratings slid downward over the course of the season. The show’s 13th and final installment aired last week.

Deputy is FOX’s second-lowest rated dramatic series of the season. The lowest-rated drama, Almost Family, has already been cancelled.

For information about the other ending or cancelled TV shows of the 2019-20 season, check out our updated list.

What do you think? Have you seen the Deputy TV series? Would you have watched season two?