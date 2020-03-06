Vulture Watch
Can the new sheriff in town bring in viewers? Has the Deputy TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Deputy, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the FOX television network, Deputy was created by Will Beall and stars Stephen Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses. The show follows an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served. The story begins when the elected Sheriff of LA County dies and an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. A true “white hat”, Bill Hollister (Dorff) is a fifth-generation lawman and is only interested in justice. His close team includes Deputy Cade Ward (Van Holt), Deputy Brianna Bishop (Taylor-Klaus), and Deputy Joseph Harris (McGhie). Hollister frequently butts heads with Doctor Paula Reyes (Martinez), chief trauma surgeon of LA County General Hospital and also, Hollister’s wife.
Season One Ratings
The first season of Deputy averages a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.63 million viewers. Find out how Deputy stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
Telly’s Take
Will FOX cancel or renew Deputy for season two? Thursday night’s a very competitive night in the ratings but FOX needs new dramas. I think this one will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Deputy cancellation or renewal news.
What do you think? Do you hope the Deputy TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?
Hopefully this show will be renewed. I enjoy the show.
Love this show!! Needs to be renewed for another season!!
Please have another season of Deputy. I really like the premise and the cast. It would be s shame not to further this series onto another season
We love watching the deputy. Good show and casted well. We really hope it is renewed.
Please have another season of Deputy. I really like the premise and the cast. It would be s shame not to further this series onto another season.
Have really grown to like the deputy don’t cancel it
I absolutely love this show!!! Oh please renew it!!! I love the actors and it’s a refreshing show. It has action plus compassion which makes this show absolutely the best! Again,….PLEASE RENEW DEPUTY!!!!!!!
Good show. Please renew
Love love love this show!!! Please renew. Always looking forward to seeing sheriff Hollister as I do for Voight in Chicago pd. My second favourite series after Chicago pd