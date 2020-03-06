Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Deputy was created by Will Beall and stars Stephen Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses. The show follows an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served. The story begins when the elected Sheriff of LA County dies and an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. A true “white hat”, Bill Hollister (Dorff) is a fifth-generation lawman and is only interested in justice. His close team includes Deputy Cade Ward (Van Holt), Deputy Brianna Bishop (Taylor-Klaus), and Deputy Joseph Harris (McGhie). Hollister frequently butts heads with Doctor Paula Reyes (Martinez), chief trauma surgeon of LA County General Hospital and also, Hollister’s wife.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Deputy averages a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.63 million viewers. Find out how Deputy stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of March 7, 2020, Deputy has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Deputy for season two? Thursday night’s a very competitive night in the ratings but FOX needs new dramas. I think this one will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Deputy cancellation or renewal news.



