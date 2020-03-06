Menu

Deputy: Season Two? Has the FOX TV Show Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

by Telly Vulture

Deputy TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed for season 2?

CR: Richard Foreman /FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC.

Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Deputy TV show on FOXCan the new sheriff in town bring in viewers? Has the Deputy TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Deputy, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?  
 

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the FOX television network, Deputy was created by Will Beall and stars Stephen Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses. The show follows an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served. The story begins when the elected Sheriff of LA County dies and an arcane rule in the county charter suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. A true “white hat”, Bill Hollister (Dorff) is a fifth-generation lawman and is only interested in justice. His close team includes Deputy Cade Ward (Van Holt), Deputy Brianna Bishop (Taylor-Klaus), and Deputy Joseph Harris (McGhie). Hollister frequently butts heads with Doctor Paula Reyes (Martinez), chief trauma surgeon of LA County General Hospital and also, Hollister’s wife.
 

Season One Ratings

The first season of Deputy averages a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.63 million viewers. Find out how Deputy stacks up against other FOX TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
As of March 7, 2020, Deputy has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will FOX cancel or renew Deputy for season two? Thursday night’s a very competitive night in the ratings but FOX needs new dramas. I think this one will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Deputy cancellation or renewal news.
 

What do you think? Do you hope the Deputy TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if FOX cancelled this TV series, instead?



Canceled and renewed TV show

Schauwea Johnson
Reader
Schauwea Johnson

Hopefully this show will be renewed. I enjoy the show.

March 6, 2020 10:32 pm
Debbie
Reader
Debbie

Love this show!! Needs to be renewed for another season!!

March 6, 2020 9:59 pm
Craig Stamile
Reader
Craig Stamile

Please have another season of Deputy. I really like the premise and the cast. It would be s shame not to further this series onto another season

March 6, 2020 6:41 pm
Lysa Musial
Reader
Lysa Musial

We love watching the deputy. Good show and casted well. We really hope it is renewed.

March 6, 2020 4:54 pm
Sunshine
Reader
Sunshine

Please have another season of Deputy. I really like the premise and the cast. It would be s shame not to further this series onto another season.

March 6, 2020 2:05 pm
Molly
Reader
Molly

Have really grown to like the deputy don’t cancel it

March 6, 2020 6:44 am
Linda
Reader
Linda

I absolutely love this show!!! Oh please renew it!!! I love the actors and it’s a refreshing show. It has action plus compassion which makes this show absolutely the best! Again,….PLEASE RENEW DEPUTY!!!!!!!

March 5, 2020 11:10 pm
Gwen
Reader
Gwen

Good show. Please renew

March 5, 2020 10:04 pm
JJA
Reader
JJA

Love love love this show!!! Please renew. Always looking forward to seeing sheriff Hollister as I do for Voight in Chicago pd. My second favourite series after Chicago pd

March 4, 2020 11:27 pm
