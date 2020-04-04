Menu

Deputy

Deputy TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Network: FOX
Episodes: 13 (hour)
Seasons: One

TV show dates: January 2, 2020 — March 26, 2020
Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Stephen Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses.

TV show description:      
A gritty crime drama with the flavor of a classic Western, Deputy was created by Will Beall. The show follows an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is one of the largest police forces in the world, but when the elected Sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter (forged back in the Wild West) suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. A true “white hat”, Bill Hollister (Dorff) is a fifth-generation lawman and is only interested in justice.

Under Hollister’s command is a county-wide crew of LA’s finest. They include Deputy Cade Ward (Van Holt), a former Marine who’s eight years sober and one of Hollister’s few confidantes; highly intelligent and sarcastic Deputy Brianna Bishop (Taylor-Klaus); and Deputy Joseph Harris (McGhie), the son of Hollister’s fallen partner.

Hollister frequently butts heads with Doctor Paula Reyes (Martinez) of LA County General Hospital. She’s the hospital’s chief trauma surgeon and also, his wife.

Given a job he never wanted that includes an unfamiliar sea of politics, Hollister quickly learns that doing what is expected and doing what is right are two different things. His innate, dogged pursuit of justice is the only skill the job truly requires.

Series Finale:     
Episode #13 — 10-8 Bulletproof
When informants for the Sherriff’s Department start turning up dead all over Los Angeles, everyone has to work together to find the leak in the department. Meanwhile, Teresa and Cade deal with a major setback in the custody battle for their foster children. Also, on the day of Maggie’s Quinceanera, Bill gets stuck in a difficult position between work and family.
First aired: March 26, 2020.

What do you think? Do you like the Deputy TV show? Do you think it should have been cancelled or renewed for a second season?



Mike P.
Reader
Mike P.

Great show. Please renew

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 4, 2020 1:38 am
Dora
Reader
Dora

Love this show!

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 3, 2020 1:07 am
Lloyd Croskey
Reader
Lloyd Croskey

Love it.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 2, 2020 9:30 pm
Debbie
Reader
Debbie

Great show. One of my favorites! Look forward to more seasons.
Please don't cancel.
Please don’t cancel.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 2, 2020 8:36 pm
Judy Mcginnis
Reader
Judy Mcginnis

Love it keeps moving complex with just a slightly sinister vibe, still finds those light funny moments. Awesome character development!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 2, 2020 8:00 pm
Judy Mcginnis
Reader
Judy Mcginnis

Love deputy complex with a slightly sinister edge. Still manages to have those light funny moments!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 2, 2020 7:57 pm
Monterey
Reader
Monterey

Deputy is one of my favorite shows! I hope very much that it will be continued.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
April 2, 2020 6:41 pm
Boyd C
Reader
Boyd C

Please keep the deputy. We love the show

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
April 2, 2020 6:34 pm
Dennis Wilhelm
Reader
Dennis Wilhelm

Renew it! This is a great show… would be tragic if it was not renewed.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
April 1, 2020 11:19 pm
Debbie Blackwell
Reader
Debbie Blackwell

We enjoy watching Deputy. It's one of the few shows we like. Hope there's another season.

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
March 31, 2020 7:05 pm
