Network: FOX

Episodes: 13 (hour)

Seasons: One

TV show dates: January 2, 2020 — March 26, 2020

Series status: Cancelled

Performers include: Stephen Dorff, Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, and Mark Moses.

TV show description:

A gritty crime drama with the flavor of a classic Western, Deputy was created by Will Beall. The show follows an ensemble of ambitious and complicated people who won’t rest until justice is served.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is one of the largest police forces in the world, but when the elected Sheriff dies, an arcane rule in the county charter (forged back in the Wild West) suddenly thrusts the most unlikely man into the job. A true “white hat”, Bill Hollister (Dorff) is a fifth-generation lawman and is only interested in justice.

Under Hollister’s command is a county-wide crew of LA’s finest. They include Deputy Cade Ward (Van Holt), a former Marine who’s eight years sober and one of Hollister’s few confidantes; highly intelligent and sarcastic Deputy Brianna Bishop (Taylor-Klaus); and Deputy Joseph Harris (McGhie), the son of Hollister’s fallen partner.

Hollister frequently butts heads with Doctor Paula Reyes (Martinez) of LA County General Hospital. She’s the hospital’s chief trauma surgeon and also, his wife.

Given a job he never wanted that includes an unfamiliar sea of politics, Hollister quickly learns that doing what is expected and doing what is right are two different things. His innate, dogged pursuit of justice is the only skill the job truly requires.

Series Finale:

Episode #13 — 10-8 Bulletproof

When informants for the Sherriff’s Department start turning up dead all over Los Angeles, everyone has to work together to find the leak in the department. Meanwhile, Teresa and Cade deal with a major setback in the custody battle for their foster children. Also, on the day of Maggie’s Quinceanera, Bill gets stuck in a difficult position between work and family.

First aired: March 26, 2020.

