Masters of Illusion: Season 12; CW Magic Series Gets Early Renewal for 2022-23

The Masters of Illusion TV series has pulled off quite a trick. The CW has renewed the TV show for a 12th season for 2022-23. The 11th season, which was ordered last May, has yet to air.

A stage magic series, Masters of Illusion debuted on the Pax TV cable channel in 2000. It ran for two seasons before moving to MyNetworkTV for a third year, before being cancelled. In 2014, The CW revived it and the show has primarily aired on Friday nights. Dean Cain hosts the series, which features magicians performing escapes, large-scale illusions, and sleight-of-hand tricks in front of a live audience.

The CW had announced that season 11 of Masters of Illusion would begin airing in August 2021 but those plans were subsequently cancelled. The network has yet to reschedule the 11th season episodes but has been airing reruns since October. Since season 12 is slated for 2022-23, one would guess that season 11 will air this spring and/or this summer. A Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2021 special was broadcast on Black Friday 2021.

Here’s a portion of the Masters of Illusion renewal announcement from The CW. As noted, the network has ordered its ninth season of the show and it will be the series’ 12th overall.

The Magic Continues with New Episodes of “Masters of Illusion” Hosted by actor Dean Cain (“Supergirl,” “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”), MASTERS OF ILLUSION returns for its ninth season on The CW showcasing great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand and large scale illusions, all in front of a studio audience. MASTERS OF ILLUSION is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “Marie”), Gay Blackstone (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009), David Martin (“The World Magic Awards” 2007-2009, “Marie”), and Al Schwartz (“The 38th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards,” “The Golden Globe Awards” 2013 and 2014, “The Gulf is Back”).

The CW also renewed World’s Funniest Animals (season three) and Penn & Teller: Fool Us (season nine) for 2022-23 today.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Masters of Illusion TV series? Are you glad that this show has been renewed for a 12th season by The CW?