In 2014, The CW revived the Masters of Illusion TV show. Despite declining ratings, the Friday night TV series hasn’t yet been cancelled. It’s now in its sixth season on the network and ninth season overall. How long will the magic continue? Will Masters of Illusion be cancelled or renewed for season ten? Stay tuned.

A CW stage magic show, Masters of Illusion debuted on Pax TV in 2000 and ran for two seasons before moving to MyNetworkTV for a third year. Dean Cain hosts the series, which features magicians performing escapes, large-scale illusions, and sleight-of-hand tricks in front of a live audience.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings (particularly in the 18-49 demo), the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available — usually the next day, around 11:30am EST/8:30am PST. Refresh to see the latest.

For comparisons: The eighth season of Masters of Illusion averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic with 887,000 total viewers.

Note: These are the Live + Same Day Ratings which include “live” viewing plus delayed DVR viewing, up until 3am local time that same night. Ratings marked with an “*” are the fast affiliate ratings and will be updated with the Live+SD numbers when they are made available. Typically, networks get paid for C+3 ratings which include DVR viewing within three days of the original airing when commercials are watched. Those numbers are rarely released to the press.

4/1 update: Masters of Illusion has been renewed for a 10th season.