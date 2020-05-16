Masters of Illusion: Season 10 Ratings

There’s no Nielsen ratings hocus-pocus this time around and we don’t have to wonder if Masters of Illusions will be cancelled since The CW has already announced that it will be returning as part of the network’s Fall 2020 schedule (presumably for season 11). How long will this series continue? Stay tuned.

A CW stage magic show, Masters of Illusion debuted on Pax TV in 2000 and ran for two seasons before moving to MyNetworkTV for a third year before being cancelled. In 2014, The CW revived it on Friday nights. Dean Cain hosts the series, which features magicians performing escapes, large-scale illusions, and sleight-of-hand tricks in front of a live audience.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season nine of Masters of Illusion on The CW averaged a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 775,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

What do you think? Do you like the Masters of Illusion TV series on The CW? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for an 11th season?