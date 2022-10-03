Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars: Celebrity Guests Announced for New CW Series

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars is coming soon to The CW, and the network has announced the celebrity guest lineup for the series. On each new episode, viewers will watch two celebrities train with Angel and learn some magic. The celebrities are a mix of reality stars, athletes, and actors, which include Bree Bassinger (DC’s Stargirl), Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, and Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars).

The CW revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“The CW Network today revealed the judges, host and celebrity guest lineup for the new alternative competition series CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS, premiering Saturday, October 22 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT). In each episode of CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS, two celebrities train with Criss and learn his award-winning, revolutionary magic to compete and create a mind-blowing series of magic performances. The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic which they perform in front of a panel of three judges: “the number one magician on the planet” (Las Vegas Sun), Criss Angel (“Criss Angel MINDFREAK,” “AMYSTIKA,” “RAW”), Emmy(R) Award-winning comedian Loni Love (“E! News”) and master magician Lance Burton. In each episode, the highest-scoring celebrity will win the coveted Golden Wand. The series is filmed on the AMYSTIKA stage in the Criss Angel Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino Las Vegas, with acclaimed comedian and actor Eddie Griffin (“Undercover Brother,” “A Star is Born”) serving as host. Celebrity guests slated to compete in Season 1 of CRISS ANGEL’S MAGIC WITH THE STARS include model Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”), actor Brec Bassinger (“DC’s Stargirl”), actor Michael Ian Black (“Wet Hot American Summer”), actor Corbin Bleu (“High School Musical”), actor Miles Brown (“Black-ish”), choreographer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (“Dancing With the Stars”), four-time UFC Champion Randy Couture, former NFL tight end Vernon Davis, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Flavor Flav, singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson, R&B singer Ginuwine, Olympic athlete Lolo Jones, two-time UFC Champion Frank Mir, actor Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle”), R&B singer Omarion, singer and performer Donny Osmond (“Donny & Marie”), pop singer Jeff Timmons (98 Degrees), actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) and Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and gold medalist Tara Lipinski.”

