Beacon 23: Cancelled; MGM+ Sci-Fi Series Not Getting Third Season

Our time in the far reaches of space is over. MGM+ has cancelled the Beacon 23 series, so there won’t be a third season. The second season’s eight episodes finished airing on May 26th.

A science-fiction mystery thriller series, the Beacon 23 TV show stars Lena Headey and Stephan James, with Stephan James, Natasha Mumba, and Ellen Wong. The story is set in the 23rd Century and takes place in the farthest reaches of the Milky Way, in a remote “lighthouse.” Aster Calyx (Headey) is a government agent, while Halan Kai Nelson (James) is a stoic ex-military man. Their fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers. Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. In season two, Beacon 23 is now little more than a prison with Aleph onboard, and The Artifact provides more questions than answers. Without a clear path forward, the inhabitants of Beacon 23 must rely on each other, but their conflicting agendas may get in the way.

The drama launched in November 2023 and was officially renewed for a second season in December. The series was initially renewed for a second season when it was set to air on Spectrum Originals, but the streaming service shut down before the series aired. MGM+ picked up the sci-fi series in September 2023.

A reason for the cancellation was not revealed. MGM+ isn’t part of the Nielsen system, but it’s safe to say the viewer numbers for season two weren’t high enough for MGM+ to want a third round.

