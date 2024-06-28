The Real CSI: Miami: Season One Ratings

CBS once had a very successful franchise of CSI TV shows. Those days appear to be gone since a recent entry, CSI: Vegas, drew low ratings and was cancelled after three seasons. Now, the network is trying an unscripted series. Will this show attract enough viewers to stay on the air? Will The Real CSI: Miami be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A true crime series, The Real CSI: Miami TV show comes from Jerry Bruckheimer, Anthony E. Zuiker, and the minds behind the CSI scripted television franchise. In each episode, actual crime cases are explored for viewers. Real investigators examine the cutting-edge forensics used to unravel the case, sometimes exposing surprising motives. Cases this season include a double murder case in Florida where a beloved mother was finally able to find love again after finally escaping her troubled husband; a 21-year-old who was murdered in a house filled with his loved ones; and the murder of a 20-year-old rising rap superstar called XXXTentacion, which left his fans and family devastated. The cases are different, but a victim and a family seeking justice are at the heart of every story.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you're not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



