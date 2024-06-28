Network: CBS
Episodes: Ongoing (hour)
Seasons: Ongoing
TV show dates: June 26, 2024 — present
Series status: Has not been cancelled
Performers include: (none)
TV show description:
A true crime series, The Real CSI: Miami TV show comes from Jerry Bruckheimer, Anthony E. Zuiker and the minds behind the CSI scripted television franchise.
In each episode, real-life crime cases and the cutting-edge forensic science used to solve them are opened up for viewers. Real investigators examine the cutting-edge forensics used to unravel the case, sometimes exposing surprising motives.
Cases include a double murder case in Florida in which a beloved mother was finally able to find love again after escaping her trouble husband; a 21-year-old who was murdered in a house full of his loved ones; and the murder of a 20-year-old rising rap superstar called XXXTentacion, which left his fans and family devastated.
At the heart of every story is a victim and a family seeking justice.
Episode #TBD
This episode has not aired yet.
First aired: TBD
