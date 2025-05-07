The Studio: Season Two Renewal; Seth Rogen Comedy Returning on Apple TV+

The Studio will return for a second season. Apple TV+ renewed the comedy starring Seth Rogen before its first-season finale.

Rogen, Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders star in the series, which follows a man trying to turn a movie studio around after he takes it over. Bryan Cranston makes a guest-starring appearance.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Matt Remick scores a win for Continental Studios! Following the widely celebrated premiere of “The Studio,” Apple TV+ announced today the critically acclaimed, star-studded hit series has landed a renewal for season two. Since its global debut, “The Studio” has struck a chord with cinephiles, fans and critics alike, and has been declared the “best new comedy of 2025,” as well as “one of Hollywood’s sharpest self-portraits in ages.” “We’re thrilled to be making a second season of ‘The Studio,’” said creators and executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. “We’re looking forward to taking the lived experience of making season one and immediately putting it into season two, then repeating that loop for 10 more seasons. And, we’re excited to keep all our industry friends and colleagues guessing as to when one of their personal stories will stream on Apple TV+.” “Seth, Evan, and the entire creative team and cast of ‘The Studio’ have knocked it out of the park with this brilliant show, and it has been incredible to watch the conversation grow with each new episode,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We can’t wait to see where Matt Remick takes Continental Studios in season two, and hope for his sake that the ‘Kool-Aid’ movie crushes at the box office.” In “The Studio,” Rogen stars as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of embattled Continental Studios. As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films. With their power suits masking their never-ending sense of panic, every party, set visit, casting decision, marketing meeting and award show presents them with an opportunity for glittering success or career-ending catastrophe. As someone who eats, sleeps and breathes movies, it’s the job Matt’s been pursuing his whole life, and it may very well destroy him. “The Studio” assembles a star-studded ensemble cast led by Rogen, Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe Award winner Catherine O’Hara, Emmy Award nominee Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz and Chase Sui Wonders, with Emmy Award-winning guest star Bryan Cranston. The series also features a lineup of cameos from some of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, directors and producers throughout the season. The eighth episode of “The Studio” premieres this week on Apple TV+. In this week’s new episode, “The Golden Globes,” Matt tries to get Zoë Kravitz to thank him in her award acceptance speech. Hailing from Lionsgate Television, “The Studio” is created by multi-Emmy Award winners Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory, along with Rogen, Goldberg and Frida Perez. Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver executive produces the show along with the creators. Alex McAtee and Josh Fagen also serve as executive producers.”

The renewal announcement video is below. The premiere date for season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you watch The Studio? Are you glad it has been renewed for a second season?