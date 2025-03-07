Government Cheese: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer and Poster for Surrealist Family Comedy Series

Government Cheese is coming to Apple TV+ next month, and viewers are getting a look at the new comedy series. The streaming service has released a new poster and trailer for the series from Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr. Photos for the series were released in December.

David Oyelowo, Simone Missick, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, and Evan Ellison star in the series, which follows a man after he returns home from prison. Jean-Michel Richaud, London Garcia, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Bokeem Woodbine, Jeremy Bobb, Louis Cancelmi, Julien Heron, Louis Ferreira, Thomas Beaudoin and Kyle Mac, with John Ortiz and Adam Beach also appear in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the series:

“Government Cheese is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di’Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.”

The series premieres on April 16th. The trailer and poster for the series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new series on Apple TV+ next month?