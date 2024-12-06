Government Cheese: Apple TV+ Unveils Photos and Premiere Date for New Comedy Series

Government Cheese is coming to Apple TV+ in April. The streaming service announced the release date of the new comedy series with the release of several first-look photos. Ten episodes were produced for the series.

David Oyelowo, Simone Missick, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, and Evan Ellison star in the series created by Paul Hunter and Aisha Carr. The series follows a man after he returns home from prison.

Bokeem Woodbine, Jeremy Bobb, Louis Cancelmi, Julien Heron, Djilali Rez-Kallah, Louis Ferreira, Thomas Beaudoin and Kyle Mac, John Ortiz, and Adam Beach also appear in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“Government Cheese is a surrealist family comedy set in 1969 San Fernando Valley that tells the story of the Chambers, a quirky family pursuing lofty and seemingly impossible dreams, beautifully unfettered by the realities of the world. When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn’t go quite as he’d planned. During his absence, Hampton’s wife, Astoria (Missick), and sons, Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di’Allo Winston), have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton’s return spins their world into chaos.”

Government Cheese premieres on April 16th. More photos from the series are below.

