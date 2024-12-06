Scrubs: Sitcom Revival in the Works with ABC and Creator Bill Lawrence

Scrubs could be returning to ABC. A revival of the series is now in early development. The biggest hurdle for the series’ return has now been crossed—Bill Lawrence’s involvement. He created the comedy for NBC in 2001. The series aired its final two seasons from 2009 to 2010 on ABC.

A deal for Lawerence had to be made because he is currently under contract with Warner Bros Television. After negotiations between Disney and Warner Bros TV, the Scrubs reboot can move forward, and the cast can be contacted. This includes Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke. The comedy follows the staff of the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital.

Lawrence said the following about a possible reboot of Scrubs in October, according to Deadline:

“We’ve been talking about a lot, and I think the only real reason to do it is a combo. A: people wanting to see what the world of medicine was like for the people they love, which is part of any successful reboot. But B: I think that show always worked because you get to see young people dropped into the world of medicine, knowing young people that go there are super idealistic and are doing it because it’s a calling. There’s no cliché ‘rich doctors playing golf’ — that’s not what it is anymore. So I think that, no matter what it is, it would be a giant mistake not to do as a combo of those two things.”

Additional details about the Scrubs reboot will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Scrubs? Would you watch a reboot on ABC?