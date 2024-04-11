Heroes: Tim Kring Working on Another Revival of Cancelled NBC Series

Heroes may return to NBC once again. Tim Kring is working on another revival of the popular series titled Heroes: Eclipse. The original series aired for four seasons on NBC between 2006 and 2010, with a limited event series, Heroes Reborn, airing in 2015.

Starring Adrian Pasdar, Ali Larter, Cristine Rose, Greg Grunberg, Hayden Panettiere, Jack Coleman, James Kyson Lee, Masi Oka, Milo Ventimiglia, Robert Knepper, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Zachary Quinto, Dana Davis, Dania Ramirez, David Anders, Kristen Bell, Leonard Roberts, Noah Gray-Cabey, Santiago Cabrera, and Tawny Cypress, the series follows ordinary people who develop superhero powers following an eclipse.

Deadline revealed the following about the new potential revival:

“Written by Kring, Heroes: Eclipsed is set years after the events of the original series as new evos are being awakened and discovering powers that will change their lives. Featuring familiar villains and new enemies who once again will be attempting to suppress this next step in human evolution, it will be up to this new group of heroes to save the world.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of Heroes? Would you watch a revival of the series?