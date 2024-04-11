Velma: Season Two of Adult Animated Series Gets Premiere Date at Max

Velma has a return date set, and fans won’t have long to wait for new episodes of the animated series. Max announced that the series will return later this month with the release of a poster. Ten episodes were produced for season two. The first season of 10 episodes was released in January 2023, and its renewal was announced in July.

Starring Mindy Kaling (The Mindy Project), Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, Jane Lynch, Ming-Na Wen, and Wanda Sykes, the series follows Velma from the Scooby-Doo series.

Max revealed more about Velma’s season two plot in a press release.

“When an even spookier mystery grips Crystal Cove, Velma (Mindy Kaling) must find a way to balance her detective work with the demands of her newfound popularity before it’s too late. Meanwhile, her faithful friends Daphne (Constance Wu), Norville (Sam Richardson), and Fred (Glenn Howerton) are powerless to help thanks to their own personal battles and worse… Detention.”

Velma returns on April 25th. The poster for season two is below.

What do you think? Did you watch the first season of Velma? Do you plan to watch season two?