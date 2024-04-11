Jeopardy! Masters: Season Two Contestants and Schedule Released by ABC

Jeopardy! Masters has its return date set. The quiz game show will return with host Ken Jennings next month. ABC renewed the series for a second season in February.

This year’s tournament will feature the return of last year’s winner with five new contestants. Four contestants have already been revealed, but the fifth will be shown at an event on Friday. The six will compete over nine episodes starting May 1st.

ABC revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

““Jeopardy! Masters” returns for its second annual tournament on ABC beginning May 1 and will showcase the six highest-ranked current “Jeopardy!” contestants playing two action-packed games per hourlong episode. Produced by Sony Pictures Television and hosted by the “GOAT” Ken Jennings, the high-stakes tournament will feature “Jeopardy! Masters” 2023 champion James Holzhauer, returning contestants Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach, and newcomers Yogesh Raut and Victoria Groce. The sixth and final “wildcard” contestant, chosen by “Jeopardy!” producers, is to be revealed at a live “Inside Jeopardy!” event at Hudson Yards in New York City on Friday, April 12. Audiences will follow along as contestants go head-to-head for the ultimate grand prize of $500,000 and the title of “Jeopardy! Masters” Champion. “Jeopardy! Masters” is executive produced by Michael Davies. The “Jeopardy! Masters” tournament schedule will be as follows, and all episodes will be available next day on Hulu (subject to change): WEEK OF APRIL 29, 2024 Wednesday, May 1

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters: (201) (Season Premiere) WEEK OF MAY 6, 2024 Monday, May 6

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters: (202) Wednesday, May 8

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters: (203) Friday, May 10

8:00-9:01 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters: (204) WEEK OF MAY 13, 2024 Monday, May 13

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters: (205) Wednesday, May 15

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters: (206) Friday, May 17

8:00-9:01 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters: (207) WEEK OF MAY 20, 2024 Monday, May 20

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters: (208) Wednesday, May 22

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Jeopardy! Masters: (209) (Season Finale)”

