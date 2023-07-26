Jeopardy!: Season 39; Tournament of Champions Delayed Due to Writers Strike

The next Jeopardy! Tournament of Championships is being delayed, per Deadline. The delay is due to the current WGA strike with former winners threatening to boycott if the series used recycled questions for the tournament.

A spokesperson for the game show series said the following about the delay:

“Jeopardy! never had any intention of producing a Tournament of Champions for Season 39 until the strike is resolved. Our current plan is to go into a holding pattern of sorts, pushing back the Season 39 postseason to first produce original episodes featuring the best of our WGA written material. Next month, we will share more news about exciting plans and enhancements to the contestant experience for this upcoming season and beyond. Jeopardy! has a long history with and tremendous respect for the WGA and our writers. We have always been careful to honor our WGA agreements and we would never air game material not created by WGA writers. However, just as we did, led by Alex Trebek, during the 2007-2008 strike, we will deliver first-run episodes again this fall to more than 200 affiliate stations nationwide,” the spokesperson added. “Everyone at Jeopardy! hopes that the guilds and the AMPTP can reach a fair resolution quickly.”

Viewers will see Celebrity! Jeopardy return to ABC this fall with material written before the strike began.

