Virgin River: Season Five Premiere Dates and First Photos Released for Netflix Drama Series

Virgin River is returning to Netflix for its fifth season, and the streaming service has now revealed plans to divide the season into two parts. The romantic drama series is based on Robyn Carr’s books and has already been renewed for a sixth season.

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale, the Virgin River series follows Mel Monroe (Breckenridge) after she moves to a small town to work as a midwife, following the death of her husband. Season four found Mel pregnant but unsure of her baby’s father, but that mystery was solved before the end of the season.

The first ten episodes of season five arrive on September 7th, and two holiday-themed episodes will be released on November 30th.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of season five:

Season Five of Virgin River features surprising new relationships, a shocking break-up, a difficult court trial, a heartbreaking goodbye, and a wildfire that threatens the town, bringing some people of Virgin River together while tearing others apart. Issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic while her pregnancy unexpectedly sparks an emotional connection to her past. To further prove himself to Mel, Jack squares off with some long-overdue confrontations–with his own demons, and of course, Charmaine. And as Doc and Hope’s respective impairments throw their identities into question, the doctor and the mayor must find solace in their community, in their young new family, and in each other.

More photos from Virgin River season five are below.

