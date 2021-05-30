Virgin River: Season Three; Netflix Sets Return of Romantic Drama Series

Virgin River fans received some great news to kick off the Memorial Day weekend. The romantic drama will return with its third season on July 9.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale star in the series which follows the life of Melinda Monroe after she moves to the small town of Virgin River to start over after the death of her husband.

Breckenridge announced the premiere date for Virgin River on Netflix in a video released to her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @virginriverseries

What do you think? Are you excited about season three of Virgin River on Netflix?