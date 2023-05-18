Virgin River: Season Six Renewal Set by Netflix Ahead of Fifth Season Premiere

Virgin River will return this fall with its fifth season, and the series will continue beyond that. Netflix renewed the series for a sixth season. Patrick Sean Smith has taken over as showrunner for season five.

Starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Lauren Hammersley, Colin Lawrence, Grayson Gurnsey, and Sarah Dugdale, the series follows a nurse practitioner and the residents of the small town she moved to after the death of her husband. Season four found her pregnant and unsure who the father of her baby is, but that question was answered before season four ended.

Virgin River season five will arrive on September 7th. Netflix revealed the following about what’s next on the drama, per Tudum:

“The plot lines from Season 4 that demand to be dealt with include: What’s going to happen with Vince, Paige, Christopher and Preacher? What’s Denny’s prognosis? What kind of trouble has Brady gotten himself into this time? And who, exactly, is the father of Charmaine’s babies? “What you can expect from Season 5 is a lot of answers to the questions you have been waiting for,” executive producer and writer Erin Cardillo told Tudum at a set visit last year. Hope’s recovery, Doc’s diagnosis, the Paige situation, Brie and Brady’s relationship — they’re all going to be addressed. Plus, executive producer and writer Richard Keith promised Tudum on the same set visit, “There’s some new characters coming to Virgin River this season that will mix things up a bit.”

