Bridgerton: Season Three First-Look Photos Released for Netflix Drama Series

A new love story is coming soon! Netflix has released new details and the first photos from season three of Bridgerton.

Season three will focus on the love story of Penelope and Colin, played by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. Also starring in the series are Jonathan Bailey, Luke Thompson, Jessie, Hannah Dodd, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Martins Imhangbe, Jessica Madsen, Emma Naomi, Hugh Sachs, Polly Walker, Golda Rosheuvel, Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips, and James Phoon.

Netflix revealed the following about the plot of Bridgerton season three:

“In the aftermath of Season 2’s Featherington Ball, Penelope is left heartbroken after overhearing Colin say to a group of bachelors that he would never court her. Penelope’s falling out with best friend Eloise (Claudia Jessie) in the Season 2 finale won’t help her mood either. But, at Tudum: A Global Fan Event, Coughlan assured viewers Penelope is ready for a scandalous new London season in Season 3.”

The premiere date for Bridgerton season three will be announced later. More photos from the upcoming season are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new Bridgerton romance on Netflix?