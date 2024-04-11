Melrose Place: Revival of 90s Series in the Works with Three Original Series Cast Members

It might be time to revisit Melrose Place. A revival of the 90s drama from Darren Star is currently in development with three of the show’s original cast returning for the revival. The original series was a spin-off of Beverly Hills, 90210 and aired for seven seasons on FOX.

Starring Josie Bissett, Thomas Calabro, Marcia Cross, Laura Leighton, Heather Locklear, Doug Savant, Grant Show, Andrew Shue, Courtney Thorne-Smith, and Daphne Zuniga, the FOX series followed the antics of the residents of an apartment building in West Hollywood.

Heather Locklear, Laura Leighton and Daphne Zuniga are set for the revival of the series which would update fans on what has happened to the residents of Melrose Place since the series ended. It is possible viewers could see other cast members from the original series. The revival is being shopped to FOX.

Deadline revealed the following about the plot of the revival:

“In the new installment, when one of their dearest friends dies suddenly, the OG residents of Melrose Place gather to honor the deceased. But the pressure cooker of a reunion soon uncovers old traumas, rekindles old romances, reignites old resentments, and reveals new secrets… throwing our characters into chaotic drama that’s reminiscent of the past, but with a much more modern perspective.”

What do you think? Were you a fan of Melrose Place? Would you watch a revival?