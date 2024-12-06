Doctor Who: Season 15; Disney+ Releases Trailer for Sci-Fi Series’ New Holiday Special

Get ready for more holiday fun with Doctor Who. Disney+ has released a preview for the new holiday special, which will air on Christmas Day.

Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, Steph de Whalley, Jonathan Aris, Joel Fry, Peter Benedict, Julia Watson, and Niamh Marie Smith star in the special episode. The new season of Doctor Who will arrive in 2025.

Disney+ revealed the following about the plot of the special:

“When Joy (Coughlan) checks into a London hotel in 2024, she opens a secret doorway to the Time Hotel – discovering danger, dinosaurs and the Doctor. But a deadly plan is unfolding across the Earth, just in time for Christmas.”

The preview for the Doctor Who holiday special is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Doctor Who? Will you be spending part of Christmas Day watching the holiday special?