FBI: International: No Season Five; CBS Cancels TV Series Ahead of 2025-26 Season

The Fly Team won’t be heading out for more missions in the 2025-26 season. FBI: International has been cancelled so viewers won’t be seeing a fifth season on CBS. The fourth and final season will continue airing on Tuesdays.

A procedural drama series, the FBI: International TV show is the second spin-off in the FBI franchise and stars Jesse Lee Soffer, Carter Redwood, Vinessa Vidotto, Eva-Jane Willis, and Christina Wolfe. Jay Hayden recurs. The story follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world to track and neutralize threats against American citizens wherever they may be. They put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell (Soffer) is the Fly Team’s new supervisory leader. Special Agent Andre Raines (Redwood) shines in the field and uses his accounting background well, while Special Agent Cameron Vo (Vidotto) excels at interrogation and strategy. Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Willis) is a streetwise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background and liaises with each host country they inhabit. Newly embedded with the Fly Team is Special Agent Amanda Tate (Wolfe), a confident and tech-savvy intel analyst who stays quick on her feet and remains calm amid chaos.

Airing on Tuesday nights, the fourth season of FBI: International averages a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.82 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 15% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership.

International is currently one of the network’s middle-of-the-road scripted series in the ratings but is still performing decently and Dick Wolf’s shows are known for being economically produced. The cancellation likely came down to CBS executives having a limited number of timeslots on the schedule for 2025-26. Earlier this month, the network renewed most of its scripted series.

The network has already renewed the flagship FBI series for eighth and ninth seasons, but CBS has cancelled both FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

The cancellations boost the chances of a potential new show, FBI: CIA, being picked to series. The project is currently being cast and will air as a backdoor pilot episode of the FBI.

Word is that Universal TV and Wolf Entertainment will be shopping both cancelled shows elsewhere.

What do you think? Have you kept up with this CBS drama series? Are you sad that FBI: International wasn’t renewed for a fifth season?

