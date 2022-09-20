FBI: Season Five Viewer Votes

Whether it’s terrorism, domestic crimes, or counterintelligence, this team is facing it head-on in the fifth season of the FBI TV show on CBS. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like FBI is cancelled or renewed for season six (in this case, we already know that it’s been renewed). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fifth season episodes of FBI here.

A CBS crime drama series, the FBI TV show stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. Recurring players include Shantel VanSanten, Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, James Chen, Mara Davi, and Caleb Reese Paul. This series follows an elite team of experts who work at the New York City office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents work to ensure the safety of all United States citizens and tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence. The team members include committed Special Agent Maggie Bell (Peregrym); her partner, Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan (Zaki); master motivator Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine (Sisto); Assistant Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castile (De La Garza); former Wall Streeter Special Agent Stuart Scola (Boyd) and his partner, Special Agent Tiffany Wallace (Turner), an NYPD vet.





What do you think? Which season five episodes of the FBI TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that FBI has been renewed for a sixth season on CBS?